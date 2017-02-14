NBA: Chicago Bulls beat Toronto Raptors for 11th time in a row
Doug McDermott scored 20 points, Jimmy Butler had 19 points and 12 assists in his return to the lineup, and the host Chicago Bulls continued their mastery over the Toronto Raptors in a 105-94 victory Tuesday night. Taj Gibson had 14 points and Rajon Rondo scored 12 to help the Bulls beat the Raptors for the 11th consecutive time.
