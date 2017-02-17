Mark Wahlberg feels - Boston Strong' ...

Mark Wahlberg feels - Boston Strong' in new film Patriots Day

With John Goodman and Kevin Bacon in key roles, the Hollywood star teams up again with director Peter Berg in a story of real-life bravery following the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing Mark Wahlberg worried how his hometown crowd might react when he signed to star in and produce a movie about the Boston Marathon bombing. The Dorchester neighbourhood native was sure he had a profound story to tell.

Chicago, IL

