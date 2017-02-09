MRI test show Orlando Magic forward Aaron Gordon had suffered no serious damage but does have a bone bruise to his right foot Magic's Aaron Gordon day-to-day with bruised foot MRI test show Orlando Magic forward Aaron Gordon had suffered no serious damage but does have a bone bruise to his right foot Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2k8fLTJ ORLANDO, Fla. - MRI test show Orlando Magic forward Aaron Gordon had suffered no serious damage but does have a bone bruise to his right foot.

