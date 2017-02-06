Lowry was super, as the Raptors bowl over the Nets, 103-95

There's never really a good time for the Brooklyn Nets to play the Toronto Raptors , seeing as the Nets have lost to the Raptors in each of their last seven meetings. However, there was some daylight on Sunday, as the Raptors came into Brooklyn playing some of their worst basketball, losing 8 of their last 10, and without their top scorer DeMar DeRozan.

