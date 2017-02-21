Late 5-point possession lifts Celtics over Pistons 104-98

Boston Celtics center Al Horford dunks on Detroit Pistons forward Jon Leuer in the second half of an NBA basketball game in Auburn Hills, Mich., Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017. Boston Celtics center Al Horford dunks on Detroit Pistons forward Jon Leuer in the second half of an NBA basketball game in Auburn Hills, Mich., Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.