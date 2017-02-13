Jaylen Brown Next to Suffer an Injury for Boston Celtics
The Boston Celtics are expected to have to close out their last three games prior to the break without Jaylen Brown With Avery Bradley already declared out until after the All Star break, the Boston Celtics will likely be without Jaylen Brown for the final three games. Brad Stevens mentioned that he suffered a hip flexor against the Jazz , and just as he started breaking out, Brown suffers his first set back of the season.
