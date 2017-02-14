Jackson 5- Celtics trade targets
With Kevin Love out for a month and a half for Cleveland, and Boston surging towards the top of the Eastern Conference, now is the time to swoop! The Toronto Raptors, who have the talent but have fallen to fifth in the standings, made a deal today trading for Serge Ibaka, and their first round pick. Here are five players Danny Ainge could target as the NBA Trade Deadline approaches.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.
Add your comments below
Boston Celtics Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Durant's 28 points leads Thunder to 130-109 win... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Love it
|3
|Celtics-Lakers rivalry goes back to Lenox, 1960 (Jun '08)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|16
|Jason Collins mostly gets support from NBA comm... (Apr '13)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|60
|Celtics Journal: Injuries to Johnson and Sullin... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|2
|Best Potential Trade Packages, Scenarios and La... (Feb '15)
|Jun '15
|tom wingo
|3
|Louise Gaskins to be Honored as a "Hero Among U... (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|Lucille Kilpatrick
|1
|Ray Allen Enjoying Last Laugh over Kevin Garnet... (May '14)
|Nov '14
|foureyes
|40
Find what you want!
Search Boston Celtics Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC