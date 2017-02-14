Jackson 5- Celtics trade targets

With Kevin Love out for a month and a half for Cleveland, and Boston surging towards the top of the Eastern Conference, now is the time to swoop! The Toronto Raptors, who have the talent but have fallen to fifth in the standings, made a deal today trading for Serge Ibaka, and their first round pick. Here are five players Danny Ainge could target as the NBA Trade Deadline approaches.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.