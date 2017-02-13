Isaiah Thomas, Boston Celtics run away from Dallas Mavericks, 111-98

Their road trip did not start in a joyful manner, but the Boston Celtics can smile now after closing out a Western Conference swing with a fourth-quarter thumping of the Dallas Mavericks. After a rough third quarter filled with fouls, missed jumpers and turnovers, the Celtics ran away from the Dallas Mavericks, 111-98, by regaining their rhythm in the fourth.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MassLive.com.