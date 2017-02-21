Grading The Deal: Bulls Trade Gibson, McDermott to OKC

In a deal struck moments before the closing of the trade deadline elapsed, the Bulls agreed to send Gibson, third-year forward Doug McDermott and a 2018 second-round pick to the Oklahmoma City Thunder in exchange for Cameron Payne, Joffrey Lauvergne and Anthony Morrow, according to The Vertical's Shams Charania . Gibson, an unrestricted free agent in the summer of 2017, was unlikely to form part of the Bulls' free agency plans and was always a prime candidate to be moved at the deadline.

