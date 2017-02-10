Fab Melo, former Boston Celtics draft pick, passed away
Melo was a 7-foot center who attended Syracuse for two years before entering the 2012 NBA draft. The Celtics selected him with the 22nd pick, one pick after Jared Sullinger.
