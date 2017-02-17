Danny Ainge says Celtics not looking for 'Band-Aid' or 'rent-a-player' trades
The Boston Celtics remain the most fascinating team in the NBA when it comes to potential trades. They are second in the Eastern Conference, and they could very well have the No.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Sports.
Comments
Add your comments below
Boston Celtics Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Durant's 28 points leads Thunder to 130-109 win... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Love it
|3
|Celtics-Lakers rivalry goes back to Lenox, 1960 (Jun '08)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|16
|Jason Collins mostly gets support from NBA comm... (Apr '13)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|60
|Celtics Journal: Injuries to Johnson and Sullin... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|2
|Best Potential Trade Packages, Scenarios and La... (Feb '15)
|Jun '15
|tom wingo
|3
|Louise Gaskins to be Honored as a "Hero Among U... (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|Lucille Kilpatrick
|1
|Ray Allen Enjoying Last Laugh over Kevin Garnet... (May '14)
|Nov '14
|foureyes
|40
Find what you want!
Search Boston Celtics Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC