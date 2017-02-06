Could endless turmoil in Chicago be p...

Could endless turmoil in Chicago be pushing Wade (and Butler) closer to...

15 hrs ago Read more: Palm Beach Post

Wade and Jimmy Butler ripping their teammates' effort and desire; a scathing rebuttal by Rajon Rondo questioning Wade's and Butler's leadership; a city that really hasn't embraced their native son like many believed; a below-.500 record; and now this - reports that Butler believes assistant coach Randy Brown is a management mole in the locker room. The latest: According to a report last week in the Chicago Sun-Times, Butler told teammates not to criticize management in front of assistant coach Randy Brown suggesting that Brown was acting as a spy for general manager Gar Forman and snitching on players.

Chicago, IL

