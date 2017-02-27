Cleveland Cavaliers reload as Boston Celtics rebuild: Bill Livingston
It is fitting that the Cavs' return to parity with the NBA's regular season wonders, the Golden State Warriors, coincides with their trip to Boston on Wednesday night. The Celtics' closest call in their last championship season in 2008 came in a 97-92 Game 7 victory at home in their conference semifinal series against the Cavs. LeBron James scored 45 points and Boston's Paul Pierce scored 41 in a head-to-head shootout.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.
Add your comments below
Boston Celtics Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Durant's 28 points leads Thunder to 130-109 win... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Love it
|3
|Celtics-Lakers rivalry goes back to Lenox, 1960 (Jun '08)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|16
|Jason Collins mostly gets support from NBA comm... (Apr '13)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|60
|Celtics Journal: Injuries to Johnson and Sullin... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|2
|Best Potential Trade Packages, Scenarios and La... (Feb '15)
|Jun '15
|tom wingo
|3
|Louise Gaskins to be Honored as a "Hero Among U... (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|Lucille Kilpatrick
|1
|Ray Allen Enjoying Last Laugh over Kevin Garnet... (May '14)
|Nov '14
|foureyes
|40
Find what you want!
Search Boston Celtics Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC