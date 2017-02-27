Cleveland Cavaliers reload as Boston Celtics rebuild: Bill Livingston

It is fitting that the Cavs' return to parity with the NBA's regular season wonders, the Golden State Warriors, coincides with their trip to Boston on Wednesday night. The Celtics' closest call in their last championship season in 2008 came in a 97-92 Game 7 victory at home in their conference semifinal series against the Cavs. LeBron James scored 45 points and Boston's Paul Pierce scored 41 in a head-to-head shootout.

