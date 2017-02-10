Celtics rookie Jaylen Brown keeps improving
The Celtics took the floor without Jae Crowder and Avery Bradley again last night, but with two young players who are reaping the reward of added playing time in the two starters' absence. Jaylen Brown and Terry Rozier have both played varying amounts of time, including a start for Brown Thursday night in the Celtics' win over Portland.
Read more at Boston Herald.
