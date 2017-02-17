Celtics follow Carmelo Anthony on Instagram fueling trade rumors
The Celtics fueled potential trade speculation on Twitter Monday night after the team's Instagram account followed Knicks All-Star Carmelo Anthony. With the NBA trade deadline just days away fans are becoming anxious on what will happen next.
