Bulpett: Pistons coach Stan Van Gundy likes direction of Celtics and...
Stan Van Gundy was highly amused that Danny Ainge and the Celtics are getting hit hard for making no moves at Thursday's NBA trade deadline. Van Gundy is preparing for tonight's meeting with a team that is 16 games over .500, has, in his opinion, a strong MVP candidate in Isaiah Thomas and first-round picks coming from the Nets in the next two drafts.
