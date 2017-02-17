Bulls' Jimmy Butler on trade talks: '...

Bulls' Jimmy Butler on trade talks: 'Nothing I can do about it'

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Mequon

Bulls' Jimmy Butler on trade talks: 'Nothing I can do about it' In the midst of the best season of his career, the Bulls' star stayed mum on trade rumors. Check out this story on myozaukeenow.com: http://usat.ly/2m5JpdL USA TODAY Sports' AJ Neuharth-Keusch breaks down the top story lines to watch at the 2017 NBA All-Star Game.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mequon.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boston Celtics Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Durant's 28 points leads Thunder to 130-109 win... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Love it 3
News Celtics-Lakers rivalry goes back to Lenox, 1960 (Jun '08) Feb '16 Fart news 16
News Jason Collins mostly gets support from NBA comm... (Apr '13) Feb '16 Fart news 60
News Celtics Journal: Injuries to Johnson and Sullin... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Fart news 2
News Best Potential Trade Packages, Scenarios and La... (Feb '15) Jun '15 tom wingo 3
Louise Gaskins to be Honored as a "Hero Among U... (Dec '14) Dec '14 Lucille Kilpatrick 1
News Ray Allen Enjoying Last Laugh over Kevin Garnet... (May '14) Nov '14 foureyes 40
See all Boston Celtics Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boston Celtics Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Hurricane
  2. North Korea
  3. NASA
  4. Pakistan
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,519 • Total comments across all topics: 278,975,132

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC