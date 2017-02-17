Boston Celtics trade rumors 2017: No DeMarcus Cousins talks Sunday for Boston, according to report
DeMarcus Cousins trade rumors grew stronger Sunday night, but the Boston Celtics have not been involved in discussions with the Sacramento Kings, according to the Boston Herald's Steve Bulpett. According to text from league exec, Celtics have NOT been one of the teams trying to get DeMarcus Cousins today.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MassLive.com.
Add your comments below
Boston Celtics Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Durant's 28 points leads Thunder to 130-109 win... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Love it
|3
|Celtics-Lakers rivalry goes back to Lenox, 1960 (Jun '08)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|16
|Jason Collins mostly gets support from NBA comm... (Apr '13)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|60
|Celtics Journal: Injuries to Johnson and Sullin... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|2
|Best Potential Trade Packages, Scenarios and La... (Feb '15)
|Jun '15
|tom wingo
|3
|Louise Gaskins to be Honored as a "Hero Among U... (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|Lucille Kilpatrick
|1
|Ray Allen Enjoying Last Laugh over Kevin Garnet... (May '14)
|Nov '14
|foureyes
|40
Find what you want!
Search Boston Celtics Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC