Boston Celtics trade rumors 2017: Jahlil Okafor not on team's radar, according to report
After a report earlier this week the Boston Celtics have considered Jahlil Okafor prior to the trade deadline, the Boston Globe's Adam Himmelsbach dismissed the idea Tuesday. Of course, the 76ers have not hidden their willingness to move Okafor, even holding him out of some games earlier this month.
