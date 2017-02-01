Boston Celtics trade rumors 2017: Ant...

Boston Celtics trade rumors 2017: Ante Zizic, Guerschon Yabusele drawing attention from other teams

It's no secret the Boston Celtics have collected enough trade assets to dream about acquiring any top player who hits the market. A few of those trade assets are currently developing out of the NBA, but the Sporting News' Sean Deveney noted Wednesday that the Celtics' draft-and-stash players -- especially Ante Zizic and Guerschon Yabusele -- have impressed rival executives.

Chicago, IL

