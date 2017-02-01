Boston Celtics trade rumors 2017: Ante Zizic, Guerschon Yabusele drawing attention from other teams
It's no secret the Boston Celtics have collected enough trade assets to dream about acquiring any top player who hits the market. A few of those trade assets are currently developing out of the NBA, but the Sporting News' Sean Deveney noted Wednesday that the Celtics' draft-and-stash players -- especially Ante Zizic and Guerschon Yabusele -- have impressed rival executives.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MassLive.com.
Add your comments below
Boston Celtics Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Durant's 28 points leads Thunder to 130-109 win... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Love it
|3
|Celtics-Lakers rivalry goes back to Lenox, 1960 (Jun '08)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|16
|Jason Collins mostly gets support from NBA comm... (Apr '13)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|60
|Celtics Journal: Injuries to Johnson and Sullin... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|2
|Best Potential Trade Packages, Scenarios and La... (Feb '15)
|Jun '15
|tom wingo
|3
|Louise Gaskins to be Honored as a "Hero Among U... (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|Lucille Kilpatrick
|1
|Ray Allen Enjoying Last Laugh over Kevin Garnet... (May '14)
|Nov '14
|foureyes
|40
Find what you want!
Search Boston Celtics Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC