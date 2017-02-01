Boston Celtics Draft 2017 Big Board 3.0: How should Celtics lean between Josh Jackson or Lonzo Ball?

The Celtics are rolling and Isaiah Thomas is being discussed as an MVP candidate, so it can be easy to forget about college basketball and the upcoming Brooklyn Nets pick - or at least, it can be easy to put the pick on the back burner. But you can bet Danny Ainge hasn't put it on the back burner, so let's take a closer look at what the college basketball season has taught us so far ... and what intriguing questions still remain.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MassLive.com.