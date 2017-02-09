Boston Celtics defeat Portland Trail ...

Boston Celtics defeat Portland Trail Blazers: 10 things to like/dislike from a big road win

Read more: MassLive.com

At first glance, I thought Smart's feet were in the restricted area when he took a charge with just over a minute left against Damian Lillard, but I was wrong - Smart managed to get both feet set outside the circle before Lillard took to the air, dropping backward against the star guard and drawing a clean charge that gave Boston a chance to go up by eight. That charge came seconds after Smart pulled down an offensive rebound and laid it back up and in to put Boston up by six, and it was one of several moments from Smart in the closing minutes that pushed the Celtics over the top.

