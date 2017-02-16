Boston Celtics Celtics slip one spot in Forbes ranking of most valuable NBA teams
Forbes 's released their annual ranking of the most valuable NBA teams on Wednesday, and the Celtics - valued at $2.2 billion - are one peg lower. Boston fell from fourth place to fifth, largely due to the fact that the Golden State Warriors have soared into the top three.
