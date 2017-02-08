Boston Celtics Celtics player power r...

Boston Celtics Celtics player power rankings: Jaylen Brown proving to be an asset in starting lineup

The Celtics have been battling injuries all year long, but their latest absence may have helped them discover an answer to their season-long defensive woes. Without Bradley, Brad Stevens has elected to insert Jaylen Brown into the starting lineup at the shooting guard spot and the Celtics have responded with seven straight wins, quietly developing into one of the hottest teams in the NBA in the past two weeks.

Chicago, IL

