Boston Celtics Celtics are one of five teams who have reached out to Andrew Bogut
The Boston Celtics have spoken with the representatives of Sixers center Andrew Bogut over the weekend, according to a report from Shams Charania of the Vertical . Bogut was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday, but he is expected to reach a buyout with his new team, making him a potential free agent target for several playoff teams if he is waived.
