Boston Celtics 5 buyout free agents the Celtics could target after trade deadline
The Celtics may have had a quiet trade deadline, but that doesn't necessarily mean they won't be making any more changes to the roster in the coming days. Several useful players across the league could be granted buyouts from their respective teams as they look to join playoff contenders down the stretch and Boston may be an appealing destination for some.
