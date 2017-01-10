Votes for Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas will be counted, even if you misspell his first name.
Isiah Thomas has received, at minimum, hundreds of fan votes on social media for next month's NBA All-Star game. The problem is that he retired from the Detroit Pistons 23 years ago.
