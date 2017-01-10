Votes for Boston Celtics guard Isaiah...

Votes for Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas will be counted, even if you misspell his first name.

2 hrs ago

Isiah Thomas has received, at minimum, hundreds of fan votes on social media for next month's NBA All-Star game. The problem is that he retired from the Detroit Pistons 23 years ago.

Boston Celtics Discussions

