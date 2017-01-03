Smart seizes opportunity as Celtics b...

Smart seizes opportunity as Celtics beat Pelicans, 117-108

With Bradley sidelined by a strained Achilles tendon, Smart scored a season-high 22 points to help the Boston Celtics to a 117-108 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday. " just to bring it early," said Smart, who scored nine of his 15 first-half points in the opening quarter.

