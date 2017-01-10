Quick Reaction: Boston Celtics 106 - ...

Quick Reaction: Boston Celtics 106 - 114 Toronto Raptors

10 hrs ago

How can a player be so good yet so bad at the same time? 35 MIN, 11 PTS, 4 REB, 2 AST, 4-10 FG, 3-6 3FG, 0-0 FT, 1 BLK, 3 TO, 19 +/- He's the dude that tried to stop the bleeding with a three in the 2nd when the Raptors were getting blown out of the building. Please though, DeMarre, don't dribble it to the rim like a freight train.

