Raptors forward Patrick Patterson gets night off to rest sore left knee
"Just making sure we err on the side of caution to make sure he's back at 100 per cent," coach Dwane Casey said before the Raptors' home game against the Brooklyn Nets. Patterson played 20 minutes in Tuesday's 114-106 win over the Boston Celtics.
