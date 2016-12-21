Rajon Rondo's benching means Bulls' present, future remain unclear
Kris Dunn entered Sunday averaging 4.1 points and 2.4 assists in 16.9 minutes for Tom Thibodeau 's Timberwolves, considered one of the franchise's young building blocks as the fifth overall pick from last June's draft. It's difficult to view the Rajon Rondo benching without thinking of Dunn and the organizational crossroads the Bulls found themselves at last June.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.
Add your comments below
Boston Celtics Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Durant's 28 points leads Thunder to 130-109 win... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Love it
|3
|Celtics-Lakers rivalry goes back to Lenox, 1960 (Jun '08)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|16
|Jason Collins mostly gets support from NBA comm... (Apr '13)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|60
|Celtics Journal: Injuries to Johnson and Sullin... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|2
|Best Potential Trade Packages, Scenarios and La... (Feb '15)
|Jun '15
|tom wingo
|3
|Louise Gaskins to be Honored as a "Hero Among U... (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|Lucille Kilpatrick
|1
|Ray Allen Enjoying Last Laugh over Kevin Garnet... (May '14)
|Nov '14
|foureyes
|40
Find what you want!
Search Boston Celtics Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC