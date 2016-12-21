Rajon Rondo's benching means Bulls' present, future remain unclear

Kris Dunn entered Sunday averaging 4.1 points and 2.4 assists in 16.9 minutes for Tom Thibodeau 's Timberwolves, considered one of the franchise's young building blocks as the fifth overall pick from last June's draft. It's difficult to view the Rajon Rondo benching without thinking of Dunn and the organizational crossroads the Bulls found themselves at last June.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.