NBA Mock Draft 2017: Boston Celtics take Lonzo Ball in latest Chad Ford list
UCLA guard Lonzo Ball, left, is fouled by Michigan forward D.J. Wilson as he shoots during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016, in Los Angeles. Barring a completely unforeseen change in the standings, the Boston Celtics are going to get a great pick in a loaded 2017 NBA draft from the Brooklyn Nets.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MassLive.com.
Add your comments below
Boston Celtics Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Durant's 28 points leads Thunder to 130-109 win... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Love it
|3
|Celtics-Lakers rivalry goes back to Lenox, 1960 (Jun '08)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|16
|Jason Collins mostly gets support from NBA comm... (Apr '13)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|60
|Celtics Journal: Injuries to Johnson and Sullin... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|2
|Best Potential Trade Packages, Scenarios and La... (Feb '15)
|Jun '15
|tom wingo
|3
|Louise Gaskins to be Honored as a "Hero Among U... (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|Lucille Kilpatrick
|1
|Ray Allen Enjoying Last Laugh over Kevin Garnet... (May '14)
|Nov '14
|foureyes
|40
Find what you want!
Search Boston Celtics Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC