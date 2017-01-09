NBA: Celtics put away 76ers with help of two late incorrect calls
First, Al Horford should have been called for committing an offensive foul on Gerald Henderson with 1:49 left, according to the league: Horford extends his knee into Henderson on the screen and does not give him room to avoid the contact. Rather than turning the ball over, the Celtics scored one point on that possession.
