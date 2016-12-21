Major changes for Bulls won't happen anytime soon

The year ended with the Bulls in a tailspin. They've gone 5-11 since beating Cleveland on Dec. 2. Bulls vs. Charlotte Hornets at the United Center, 7 p.m. Monday TV: Comcast SportsNet Radio: WLS 890-AM Outlook: The Hornets have won five of their last seven, including a 103-91 win over the Bulls in Charlotte on Dec. 23. The Bulls had trouble getting to the foul line in that game, making 8 of 10 free throws, their second-lowest total of the season.

