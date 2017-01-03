Jae Crowder thinks Boston Celtics crowd disrespected him by cheering for Gordon Hayward
Jae Crowder lost his scruples after the Boston Celtics crowd cheered for Utah Jazz forward Gordon Hayward during pregame introductions Tuesday night. With fans thirsty for the Celtics to morph into a true contender, nice ovations for possible free-agent targets have become a trend at TD Garden over the past couple of years.
