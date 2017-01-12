Jae Crowder, John Wall fined for roles in Boston Celtics-Washington Wizards altercation
Boston Celtics wing Jae Crowder's scuffle with Washington Wizards guard John Wall resulted in fines for both players, the NBA announced Saturday afternoon. Crowder was docked $25,000 for the conflict with Wall on the court and for "attempting to escalate the situation" after the two players left the court.
