In Kevin Durant sweepstakes, Warriors losing Finals was a loss for Celtics, too

Kevin Durant is a member of the Golden State Warriors , but he has said that he wouldn't have joined them if they had won the title last season . While we'll never truly know what he would have done had the Warriors not blown a 3-1 lead in the NBA Finals, there are people around the league who think he might have still left the Oklahoma City Thunder and chosen the Boston Celtics in free agency, via ESPN the Magazine : On Saturday, July 2, Celtics owners Wyc Grousbeck and Steve Pagliuca, GM Danny Ainge, and Patriots QB Tom Brady fly to the East Hampton Airport to meet with Durant.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Sports.