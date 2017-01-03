Houston Rockets' Daryl Morey: Boston Celtics' Mike Zarren...

Boston Celtics assistant general manager Mike Zarren has picked up some buzz over the last couple of days from rival executives, current and former, who believe he is ready to take over his own team. Zarren's week of praise started when Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey gave a full nod toward his former colleague while chatting with The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor : Morey said working with Zarren was "unbelievable" and that he "for sure should be a GM somewhere.

