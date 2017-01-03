Heat's Josh Richardson discusses his sprained left foot
Miami Heat's Josh Richardson said Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017, that he sprained his foot against the Boston Celtics Dec. 30 and tried to play through it. Florida Panthers rookie defenseman Mike Matheson was shaken like many in South Florida on Friday as he followed the mass shooting at Fort Lauderdale International.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
Add your comments below
Boston Celtics Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Durant's 28 points leads Thunder to 130-109 win... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Love it
|3
|Celtics-Lakers rivalry goes back to Lenox, 1960 (Jun '08)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|16
|Jason Collins mostly gets support from NBA comm... (Apr '13)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|60
|Celtics Journal: Injuries to Johnson and Sullin... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|2
|Best Potential Trade Packages, Scenarios and La... (Feb '15)
|Jun '15
|tom wingo
|3
|Louise Gaskins to be Honored as a "Hero Among U... (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|Lucille Kilpatrick
|1
|Ray Allen Enjoying Last Laugh over Kevin Garnet... (May '14)
|Nov '14
|foureyes
|40
Find what you want!
Search Boston Celtics Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC