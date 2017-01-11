Hawks win 7th straight, defeat skidding Nets, 117-97

Dennis Schroder had 19 points and 10 assists, Dwight Howard added 14 points and 16 rebounds, and the Atlanta Hawks won their season-high seventh straight game with a 117-97 victory Tuesday night over the skidding Brooklyn Nets. Paul Millsap added 14 points for Atlanta, which led the entire way and has won eight of its last nine road games.

