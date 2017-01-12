Former Celtic Orien Greene arrested for allegedly groping sleeping women
The Boston Celtics picked up Orien Greene late in the second round of the 2005 NBA Draft, and unlike most guys selected there he showed real promise his first season in the league. He got into 80 games for the team, averaged 15 minutes a night, and looked like someone who could round into a role player.
