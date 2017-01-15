Doug McDermott scores career-high 31 as Bulls fight past Grizzlies

There's at least one positive to the Bulls playing in such short-handed fashion of late: The youth movement has gained traction. With Dwyane Wade resting back in Chicago and Nikola Mirotic staying home as well while missing his fourth game because of illness, the Bulls at one point Sunday night ran veteran Rajon Rondo with Doug McDermott , Denzel Valentine , Bobby Portis and Cristiano Felicio .

