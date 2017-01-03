Celtics Forward Jae Crowder Vents Frustration with Fans Cheering Opposing Player
Many Boston fans cheered for Utah Jazz star Gordon Hayward before the two teams squared off on Tuesday. Hayward is a potential free agent after this season and played for Celtics coach Brad Stevens at Butler University.
