Boston Celtics trade rumors: Rival executives believe Jimmy Butler...
Some rival executives believe the Boston Celtics and Chicago Bulls will reopen discussions about Jimmy Butler prior to next month's trade deadline, the Chicago Tribune's K.C. Johnson reported Monday night . Late last week, a league source suggested Butler did not appear to be on the trade market --yet.
