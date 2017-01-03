Boston Celtics trade rumors 2017: Jimmy Butler 'gettable' for Brooklyn Nets pick?
Chicago Bulls forward Jimmy Butler brings the ball up court against the Charlotte Hornets during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Jan. 2, 2017, in Chicago. After a report from Bleacher Report's Ric Bucher surfaced that the Chicago Bulls are "listening" to offers on superstar wing Jimmy Butler, speculation ran rampant about potential packages that could bring in one of the 10-20 best players in the league.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MassLive.com.
Add your comments below
Boston Celtics Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Durant's 28 points leads Thunder to 130-109 win... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Love it
|3
|Celtics-Lakers rivalry goes back to Lenox, 1960 (Jun '08)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|16
|Jason Collins mostly gets support from NBA comm... (Apr '13)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|60
|Celtics Journal: Injuries to Johnson and Sullin... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|2
|Best Potential Trade Packages, Scenarios and La... (Feb '15)
|Jun '15
|tom wingo
|3
|Louise Gaskins to be Honored as a "Hero Among U... (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|Lucille Kilpatrick
|1
|Ray Allen Enjoying Last Laugh over Kevin Garnet... (May '14)
|Nov '14
|foureyes
|40
Find what you want!
Search Boston Celtics Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC