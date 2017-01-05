Boston Celtics Should Target Paul Millsap
Trading for Atlanta Hawks power forward Paul Millsap could help to shore up the Celtics rebounding woes and might not require Boston to give up an overwhelming amount. With the Boston Celtic s averaging the second-fewest total rebounds per game , their necessity for acquiring a rebounding asset prior to the trade deadline has been stressed repeatedly.
