Boston Celtics Isaiah Thomas scores 38, Celtics pull away to beat Wizards 117-108
Isaiah Thomas scored 20 of his 38 points in the fourth quarter and the Boston Celtics pulled away late for a 117-108 win over the Washington Wizards on Wednesday night. Al Horford added 16 points and nine rebounds for the Celtics, who won for the fifth time in six games and ended Washington's three-game winning streak.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.
Add your comments below
Boston Celtics Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Durant's 28 points leads Thunder to 130-109 win... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Love it
|3
|Celtics-Lakers rivalry goes back to Lenox, 1960 (Jun '08)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|16
|Jason Collins mostly gets support from NBA comm... (Apr '13)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|60
|Celtics Journal: Injuries to Johnson and Sullin... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|2
|Best Potential Trade Packages, Scenarios and La... (Feb '15)
|Jun '15
|tom wingo
|3
|Louise Gaskins to be Honored as a "Hero Among U... (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|Lucille Kilpatrick
|1
|Ray Allen Enjoying Last Laugh over Kevin Garnet... (May '14)
|Nov '14
|foureyes
|40
Find what you want!
Search Boston Celtics Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC