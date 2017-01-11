Boston Celtics Isaiah Thomas scores 3...

Boston Celtics Isaiah Thomas scores 38, Celtics pull away to beat Wizards 117-108

10 hrs ago Read more: Boston.com

Isaiah Thomas scored 20 of his 38 points in the fourth quarter and the Boston Celtics pulled away late for a 117-108 win over the Washington Wizards on Wednesday night. Al Horford added 16 points and nine rebounds for the Celtics, who won for the fifth time in six games and ended Washington's three-game winning streak.

