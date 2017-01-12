Boston Celtics' Isaiah Thomas on where he stands in MVP race:...

The Boston Celtics' past and present intersected Thursday night when Isaiah Thomas visited Kevin Garnett and Shaquille O'Neal on TNT's "Area 21" set. Though O'Neal regularly harps on his wish that Thomas could grow a few inches -- "like I'm going to have to hit a growth spurt or something," Thomas quipped -- Garnett has raved without disclaimers about the lefty's impact on the current Boston squad.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MassLive.com.