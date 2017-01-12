Boston Celtics' Isaiah Thomas on where he stands in MVP race:...
The Boston Celtics' past and present intersected Thursday night when Isaiah Thomas visited Kevin Garnett and Shaquille O'Neal on TNT's "Area 21" set. Though O'Neal regularly harps on his wish that Thomas could grow a few inches -- "like I'm going to have to hit a growth spurt or something," Thomas quipped -- Garnett has raved without disclaimers about the lefty's impact on the current Boston squad.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MassLive.com.
Add your comments below
Boston Celtics Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Durant's 28 points leads Thunder to 130-109 win... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Love it
|3
|Celtics-Lakers rivalry goes back to Lenox, 1960 (Jun '08)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|16
|Jason Collins mostly gets support from NBA comm... (Apr '13)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|60
|Celtics Journal: Injuries to Johnson and Sullin... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|2
|Best Potential Trade Packages, Scenarios and La... (Feb '15)
|Jun '15
|tom wingo
|3
|Louise Gaskins to be Honored as a "Hero Among U... (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|Lucille Kilpatrick
|1
|Ray Allen Enjoying Last Laugh over Kevin Garnet... (May '14)
|Nov '14
|foureyes
|40
Find what you want!
Search Boston Celtics Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC