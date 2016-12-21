The Point Four-ward: Two-Minute Drill, Felder Re-Charged, and Celtics Set Sights on Cavs

For the player who continually pleaded for contact to be called on his own drives to the hoop during Sunday's 109-108 Cavs win over the Golden State Warriors, the league's "Last Two Minute Report" stating that James should have been called for hanging on the rim following a monster dunk with 1:43 remaining - and that Richard Jefferson should have been called for a foul against Kevin Durant on what became the final play of the game - is understandably irksome. On Wednesday, James addressed the problems of releasing a report focused just on the last two minutes of a game .

