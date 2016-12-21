Given their play so far this season, with Dwane Casey's team currently sitting in second place in the Eastern Conference standings, it is safe to say that the Toronto Raptors are continuing to protect their place near the top of the division. With a 19-8 record, including a recent demolition of the Orlando Magic , the Raptors have built upon their success from last year, and in Kyle Lowry and DeMar DeRozan, they undoubtedly have two of the best offensive players around.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Raptors Republic.